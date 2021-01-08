Dragon Option Market Capitalization Achieves $7,688.83 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 146.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 186.7% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $7,688.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00215901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00048849 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

