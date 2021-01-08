Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.74

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 127882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

