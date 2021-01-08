DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Achieves $6.84 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $19.01 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.01075836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00166210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

