DREP (DREP) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, DREP has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00103064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00422427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00218936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

