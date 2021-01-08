Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 5.3%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.31. 1,975,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,597,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

DS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

