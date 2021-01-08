Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 5.3%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.31. 1,975,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,597,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
DS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.
The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
