DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Trading Up 1.5%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $83.20. 20,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 35,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

