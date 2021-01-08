DubaiCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,279.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $458,258.06 and approximately $17,279.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

