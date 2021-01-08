Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.88. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 26,880 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
