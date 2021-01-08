Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.88. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 26,880 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $103,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

