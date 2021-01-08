Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.66. Dunxin Financial shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

