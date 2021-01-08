DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Shares Gap Down to $84.00

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $81.16. DWF Group plc (DWF.L) shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 396,348 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £263.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

