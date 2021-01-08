Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $329,328.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $329,328.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,523,057,143 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

