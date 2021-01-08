Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.11

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,393,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

