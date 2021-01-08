DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.30 and a 200-day moving average of €39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

