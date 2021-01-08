DZ Bank Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Buy

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,211. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $514.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

