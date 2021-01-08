e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $534.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00425854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000190 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,845 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,534 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

