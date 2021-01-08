e-Gulden Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $552.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00420388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000195 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,807 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,496 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.