E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.37

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 141533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

