Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $1,308,793.85 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,418.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 304,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,686. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $113.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 58.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

