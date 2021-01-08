EBCoin Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $964,510.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.