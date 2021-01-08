eBoost 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $175,581.73 and $11.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00420376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

