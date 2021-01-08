ECC Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, ECC has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and $4,357.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,471.37 or 0.99508692 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.