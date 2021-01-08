EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $942,595.07 and $81,065.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

