Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

