Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.93

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 6411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

