Edgeless (EDG) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $434,717.18 and $187.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

