Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.54

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $96.11, with a volume of 23872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

