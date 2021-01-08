Egretia Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $776,807.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

