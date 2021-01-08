Eidoo Price Tops $0.75 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major exchanges. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Eidoo

EDO is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

