Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0978 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,143,190 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

