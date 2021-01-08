Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.59 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

