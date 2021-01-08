Elastos Price Tops $2.03 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and $4.52 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

