Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.13

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.13 and traded as high as $129.45. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $128.63, with a volume of 25,824 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESLT shares. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

