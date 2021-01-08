Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 7.4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 6,489,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,836,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

