Electra (ECA) Hits Market Capitalization of $182,841.32

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 64.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 70.2% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a market cap of $182,841.32 and $4,503.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,690,339 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,533,786 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

