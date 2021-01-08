Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 9,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

