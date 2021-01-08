Elementeum Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,274.68 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Elementeum has a total market cap of $61,274.68 and $140.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. During the last week, Elementeum has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00215901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Elementeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

