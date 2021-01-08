Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

