Elitium One Day Volume Reaches $384,871.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00013303 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market capitalization of $160.28 million and approximately $384,871.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.