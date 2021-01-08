Ellaism 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $292,304.95 and $46.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.82 or 0.02979818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 260.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,584,802 coins and its circulating supply is 40,533,471 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

