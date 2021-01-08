ELM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,695. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $443.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.