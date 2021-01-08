ELM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $203.76. 1,179,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,563. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.