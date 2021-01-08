ELM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 178,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

