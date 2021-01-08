ELM Advisors LLC Sells 5,058 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,920. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.