ELM Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.26. The company had a trading volume of 351,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.