Elysian One Day Trading Volume Reaches $366,197.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Elysian has a total market cap of $81,270.01 and $366,197.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 102.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

