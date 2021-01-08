Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 95.2% This Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00423642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

