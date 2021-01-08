Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Empire has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.