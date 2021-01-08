Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$45.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of Empire stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.67. 315,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.88 and a 1-year high of C$40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.