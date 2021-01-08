EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Shares Down 2.5%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.52. 258,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 393,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The firm has a market cap of $297.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.