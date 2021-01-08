Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.59. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 679,504 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.