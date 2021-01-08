Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.59. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 679,504 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

